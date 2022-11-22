Person clings to back of delivery truck on Corpus Christi highway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID.
Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video.
3NEWS reached out to CCPD and received the following statement about the incident that reads:
Please do not attempt to cling to the back of a moving truck. Semi trucks are designed to carry cargo, not passengers. Stunts like this not only place yourself, but the driver of the vehicle and surrounding drivers and passengers in danger. Any moderate movements of the vehicle can cause the person to fall and sustain serious or life-threatening injuries. If a person is found doing this, they could face criminal charges.
Police told 3NEWS they never received word about any injuries -- and officers were unable to find the truck.