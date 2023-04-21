Petroleum Hall of Fame inducts four new members

MIDLAND, Texas — Four new members were inducted into the Petroleum Museum Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame is made up of 152 members and features some of the most influential men and women in the petroleum industry. At the Hall of Fame ceremony, F. Marie Hall, Kenneth B. Nolan, Edward E. Runyan and Don L. Sparks were all inducted at the Bush Convention Center.
Each odd-numbered year, a maximum of four people or teams are inducted into the Hall of Fame. Those inducted have been elected by the museum's governing board after an extensive study of their qualifications by the Hall of Fame Committee.