North Texas man proposes after softball team helps find engagement ring in tornado debris

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas — A true diamond in the rough!

A North Texas couple is celebrating after a softball team helped recover an engagement ring following an EF-4 tornado that hit Lamar County last Friday.

Dakota Hudson was in the midst of looking for the ring, when members of Paris Junior College softball team ended up at his family’s property, according to a Facebook post by the Lamar County Office of Emergency Management.

As the PJC Softball joined Hudson's search, two members found pieces of the engagement ring box scattered in different areas.

The anticipation had to be palpable!

An hour later, PJC softball player Kate Rainey reportedly found the ring by itself in mud under some rubble.

And after handing over the ring to Hudson, there was only one thing left to do – propose.

He got on bended knee and asked Lauren Patterson to marry him on the spot. Lamar County Office of Emergency Management shared photos of the moment on Facebook with the following message:

“Congratulations Dakota Hudson and Lauren Patterson! We wish you all the best! And thank you PJC Softball for your generous and caring actions for our community.”

PJC Softball also sent blessings to the happy couple and “continued prayers for all of Lamar County who have a long journey ahead! We will work together to overcome!”