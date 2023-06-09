Father, son dead in small plane crashes at Huntsville airport, DPS says

Officials said a father and son were on board the Cessna when it crashed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A father and son died in a plane crash at the Huntsville Municipal Airport Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The small plane went down just before noon at the airport on Airport Drive just east of I-45.

Details were initially limited, but investigators said Ethan Bishop was the pilot and his father, Elijah Bishop, was the co-pilot of the Cessna 150-K when it departed from the airport. One of them died at the scene, while the second died on the way to the hospital.

Video from Air 11 showed the plane nose down in a field with the tail crushed from the apparent impact.

The FAA is headed to the scene and will lead the investigation, according to DPS.

Officials said the plane circled the airport nine times before going down. It's unclear what happened.