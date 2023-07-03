Planning on heading out to the Lake Nasworthy HOA's Fourth of July fireworks show? Here's what you need to know

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Each year, thousands of people flock to San Angelo's Lake Nasworthy to view the Lake Nasworthy Homeowner's Association's Fourth of July Fireworks Show.
If you're planning on heading out there, here's what the San Angelo Police Department says you need to know:
- Expect to be delayed. Once it gets past about 5 p.m.-6 p.m., it's difficult to move around because of the traffic congestion.
- You might not leave on the same road you took to get there.
- Be patient when trying to leave, because traffic will be jammed up after the show is over.
- Bring plenty of non-alcoholic beverages if you plan to be at the lake early, there is only one convenience store.
- There is only one public restroom for the entire beach area.
- If there is an emergency, there may be a delay getting an ambulance to you, so think ahead and be safe.
- There is no camping at the beach and SAPD will clear it out after the firework show is done.
- Do not bring glass bottles.
- Do not bring fireworks.
- Pick up your trash.
- If you are on the water, designate a boat operator and obey water regulations.
- Obey all traffic regulations.
And, again be patient, there will be a lot of people and the department wants everyone to leave in the same condition as when they got there.