POLICE: People detained, no arrests made in connection with targeted drive-by Tyler shooting near Hubbard Middle School

The man in the vehicle was familiar with the group and this was not a random shooting, Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said.

TYLER, Texas — Police say the shooting near the Hubbard Middle School construction site Monday started when a person shot out of his vehicle toward people he targeted seen at the Rose Rudman Trail.

No arrests have been made at this time. Some people involved in or who witnessed the shooting have been detained, Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said.

Erbaugh said a man shot out of his vehicle toward people in the Rose Rudman Trail park. Someone among that group in the park fired back and one of the people was injured. He said the man in the vehicle was familiar with the group and this was not a random shooting.

The driver then drove away in an unknown vehicle south on New Copeland Road. It's unknown how many shooters were involved, Erbaugh said.

The call for the shooting happened around 3 p.m., according to the Tyler police active call list.

Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said Tyler police gas given an all clear signal for Hubbard Middle School, and students are getting picked up by their parents and school buses are running.

Police officers have blocked off New Copeland Road between Loop 323 and Shiloh Road, and they've blocked off Donnybrook Ave. between Loop 323 and Shiloh right next to Tyler Legacy High School, according to our reporter on the scene. Officers have been seen turning people away from Rose Rudman Trail.

Drivers should avoid New Copeland Road between Loop 323 and Shiloh Road, Erbaugh said.

Erbaugh said officers have found multiple shell casings at the scene, and multiple witnesses saw the shooting.