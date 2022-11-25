6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating

The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Nobody has been arrested at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning.

Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child.

When officers arrived at the home, they say the 6-year-old appeared to be malnourished, so the child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The two suspects, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were taken to police headquarters for questioning and further investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.