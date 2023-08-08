Police need your help finding missing 11-year-old

Richard Hernandez III was last seen in the 5800 block of Analissa on the south side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help finding a missing 11-year-old boy last seen on the south side of town on Sunday.

Richard Hernandez, III is 5'3" tall, has brown eyes and black hair.

His curly, ear-top hair is styled in an "Edgar" haircut. He was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt, light blue jeans and white Nike Airforce One sneakers.

If you've seen him or know where he might be, please call the San Antonio Police Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

