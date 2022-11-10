Political 'Red Wave' more evident in Texas than nationally during midterms

However, Dems still saw some big wins, according to 'Inside Texas Politics' host Jason Whitely.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For nearly three decades, Texas Republicans have maintained a firm grip on statewide offices -- something that continues with this week's election.

However, Democrats are not giving up the fight, especially here in South Texas.

Although it may not have been the national 'red wave' some pictured, here in Texas, it came pretty close.

Voters in Nueces County saw Republican Connie Scott defeat incumbent Democrat Barbara Canales for county judge, while well-known district-court judge Carlos Valdez was unseated by Republican David Klein.

So what does that mean for Democrats here in the elections that are yet to come?

Across the state, the GOP crafted some resounding wins on Election Night. And while South Texas also saw its share of Republican triumphs this time around, there were still some significant victories for Democrats according to Jason Whitely, host of 'Inside Texas Politics'.

"It wasn't a complete wipeout for Democrats everywhere," he said. "Parts of South Texas saw congressman Henry Cuellar get reelected and saw Vicente Gonzalez defeat Myra Flores in that seat not too far from you guys."

Whitely shared his insight from Tuesday's election, and says that in spite of a strong Republican showing, both parties still view this part of the state as a political battleground.

"You look at races all across the state and most everything is baked-in, and you know which way it's going to go," he said. " 'This is a Democratic seat; this is a Republican seat,' " he said. "In South Texas, it's kind of remarkable because this is the only part of the state where you're not really sure what's going to happen -- where there's still a lot of investment; where Republicans and Democrats are spending time and spending money trying to get out to those independent voters, and it's going to remain that way I think for some time to come."

In the big statewide races, those Republicans who were already in office stayed in office, including at the top of the ticket.

For Gov. Greg Abbott, it comes with a gain that many may have missed.

"At the end of the day, Democrats still won more total votes, but Abbott ended up winning 40 percent of the Hispanic vote just on a statewide level," he said. "That's an important number because previously, the highwater mark for any Republican was 35 percent of the Hispanic vote. That's what George W. Bush did."

With Hispanic residents now representing the largest ethnic group in Texas, you can bet that both parties will be offering their full attention.

