Port Aransas Skydiving group offers new, special way to experience the annular solar eclipse

​While skydiving is a daring and popular event on it's own, the timing of the eclipse made it an opportunity many in the community didn't want to miss.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One skydiving group out of Port Aransas are helping residents gear up to view the annular solar eclipse from a different and more adrenaline-driven perspective.

Skydive South Texas Chief pilot Garrett Braddy is no stranger to extreme heights and said that he wanted people to experience the eclipse in a new and innovative way.

"We just wanted to combine the two. We didn't want to be stuck down here watching the eclipse like everybody else," he said.

"We started advertising it and then we threw out slots on our schedule for bookings, and one of them filled up pretty much instantly," he said.

Accelerated freefalling instructor Kari Greathouse has the fun yet heart-pounding job of helping guide divers toward the ground after they jump from the plane.

"We were not born to fly or jump out of planes as humans, so I just say embrace the anxiety," she said.

Even though Greathouse has been a part of multiple dives, she said that diving during the eclipse is something she can personally check off her own bucket list.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I want to be able to offer it right. I mean, I've never skydived during an eclipse, so this is going to be super exciting for me," she said.

For those who are brave enough to take the jump on Oct. 14, Greathouse has one piece of advice.

"Yeah, have fun and enjoy the show," she said.

