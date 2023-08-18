Port Arthur man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash near Snyder Sunday

The crash happened early Sunday morning north of Snyder.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A Port Arthur man was killed early Sunday when his car crashed, rolled over, then caught fire.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report Johnny Rey Hernandez, 24, of Port Arthur, was driving north on US Hwy 84, .08 miles north of Snyder, at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday.

The report states Hernandez failed to maneuver a curve in the road, left the road toward the north, hit a stop sign and overturned. The car rolled across Farm-to-Market Road 1673 through a fence line, then caught fire.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.