Man barricades himself inside home after firing shotgun towards neighbors holding party; SWAT on scene

Neighboring homes have been evacuated, according to officials.

SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation has now lasted for several hours in a west-side neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Noria St for a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When police arrived, witnesses said they were having a party and the neighbor across the street got mad and fired off two shots from a shotgun while standing in the street.

The suspect, 30, then fled back inside his home where he refused to exit, in spite of commands from police.

A 52-year-old woman showed police a laceration or puncture wound on her left side and told police she was injured from the gunshots.

The injury was non life-threatening.

SWAT was then called to the location. They tried to call out the barricaded suspect, who still refused to answer or exit.

The neighboring homes have been evacuated.

As of 4:00 a.m., the suspect was reportedly still not cooperating with police.

This is a developing story.

