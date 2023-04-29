'Never felt healthier' | Post Malone addresses speculation about his weight loss

The rapper said his noticeable weight loss is due to cutting out soda and eating better so he can be around for his daughter, who was born in May 2022.

DALLAS — Grapevine native Post Malone is addressing concerns about his weight loss on social media as he dons a noticeably slimmer profile.

The 27-year-old "Sunflower" singer and rapper said in an Instagram post on Thursday he had been asked about his weight loss and performances on stage.

"I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage," Malone wrote in the post with him posing next to camouflage boots. "i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

Malone, who became a father in May 2022, continued to say "dad life kicked in" and he "decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel."

Malone also said he has been in the studio working on music and thanked fans for their patience and support.

"my [sic] brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time," Malone added. "if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know."

Malone has recently performed with 21 Savage as the musical performance for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Malone's last album, Twelve Carat Toothache, was released in June 2022. His single, Chemical, was released earlier this month peaked at No. 13 on Billboard's Hot 100.