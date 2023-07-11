Principal Industries acquires Sloan LED

The business will expand to San Angelo with a 25,000 square-foot facility, 3669 Porter Henderson Drive.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A California-based specialist called Sloan LED will now be owned by Principal Industries.

This recent expansion will enable a 15% output growth increase in areas including signage, retail, hospitality and petroleum markets.

Previously, the Sloan facility was located in San Angelo at 3490 Ventura Drive, but will now be moved to a 25,000-square foot location, 3669 Porter Henderson Drive in the Chaparral Commercial Center.

This expansion was made possible by San Angelo Chamber of Commerce members Michael Berry and Michael Looney alongside Sloan employees Francis Jelensberger and Conor Owen.