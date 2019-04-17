Four years later, what we know about the disappearance of Mesquite woman Prisma Reyes

Reyes went missing on April 17, 2019. Since then, videos have been released from the day she disappeared, but there have been no answers so far.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESQUITE, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a report on April 18, 2022.

Prisma Reyes vanished on April 17, 2019.

Four years later, the search for her continues -- with no answers in sight.

WFAA asked police in Mesquite, Texas, about the status of the case on April 17, 2023.

"There are no pending or active leads at this time. We will continue to follow up on any possible information received and ask that if anyone has any information about this case to please contact the Mesquite Police Department," police said in a statement.

The investigation

Mesquite police said the case began when the department received a 911 call from Reyes' babysitter, who said the then-26-year-old hadn't picked up her little boy. A missing persons report was then filed.

Police have since gone through numerous surveillance videos from locations Reyes was at prior to her disappearance.

According to police, Reyes was last seen in Dallas at the E-Bar Tex-Mex restaurant in the 1900 block of Haskell Avenue with her ex-boyfriend while she was on a lunch break from her job at a car dealership in Mesquite.

"We have them on camera during that. He leaves and she goes back inside the E-Bar," Mesquite police detective Dustin Barrett told WFAA a year ago on April 18, 2022.

Reyes stayed for another three hours, until the bartender refused to serve her any more drinks, which reportedly upset her.

She got in her white Jeep, and phone records tracked her initially heading back to Mesquite but then turning around and going back to Dallas.

Barrett said Reyes then got into a road rage incident.

According to a Dallas police report, three witnesses said a woman in a white jeep pointed a gun at them. They got her license plate number and called police.

The next video shows Reyes arriving at the Olympus on Ross Apartments, now called Macallan on Ross, where her ex-boyfriend who she was having lunch with lived.

"So she runs through the gate and then goes to stand by the elevator. We spoke to everyone on her phone records list that she called leading up to her disappearance, and all of them tell us she sounds upset," said Barrett.

The next video police showed WFAA was of Reyes stumbling out of the view of the camera before she vanished.

Dallas police found her white Jeep, which was left inside the parking garage, and the gun that was reportedly displayed in the road rage incident.

Mesquite police said they have ruled out everyone she talked to that day as suspects, including her ex-boyfriend. She never used her phone or her debit or credit cards after that day.