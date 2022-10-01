Queen of Free: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Halloween is a week away, and costumes are a $3 billion business. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some reusable costume ideas that won't break the bank.

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween expenses start adding up quickly if your kids want new costumes or a party.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, offers some less-expensive alternatives to keep the festivities of the season without going overboard.

In her blog and on 13Sunrise, she shared last-minute Halloween costume and decor ideas.

Start at home

You probably have potential costumes hiding in your attic or closet. Costumes from past Halloweens or sports uniforms and old formal wear offer options "without spending a dime," Lowe said. But you do have to spend some time sorting through your stuff and might need to purchase "a few accessories or small items to complete your ensemble."

Borrow or trade

"You may also want to consider hosting an online costume exchange where you can 'borrow' a costume from someone in your friend circle or family," Lowe suggested.

Thrift stores also have costumes.

Think about multiple uses

If you are pulling together a costume that needs a missing piece, think about buying something that will serve a purpose beyond the costume.

"Dressing as a scarecrow is easy enough and may require a flannel shirt," Lowe said, "but you can wear an item like that again throughout the fall."

For decorations, stick with pumpkins, gourds and dried corn and leave the hanging bats in their cave.

You will find the best deals on pumpkins in grocery and warehouse stores, according to Lowe. If you go to a pumpkin patch, you will pay more for the experience.

To make your pumpkin last through Thanksgiving, wipe it with vinegar to keep the squirrels away.