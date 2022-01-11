Rabid fox found outside home in Hays County

Deputies advise residents to never touch, pet or approach a fox if they come within proximity to one.

Example video title will go here for this video

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) released a warning to residents after a rabid fox was found and later killed in Wimberley on Friday.

According to the HCSO, the fox was found on Oct. 28 around 10:30 a.m. outside a home on Westwood Drive. HCSO later dispatched, or euthanized, the fox and sent it to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for testing.

The DSHS later confirmed that the fox tested positive for rabies, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO.

Deputies advise residents to never touch, pet or approach a fox if they come within proximity to one.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone exposed to rabies may have symptoms similar to the flu, weakness or discomfort, fever or headache. The CDC also states that these symptoms can last for days.

If you have or know someone who has come in contact with the animal you are asked to call the Hays County Sheriff's Office, Animal Control Unit at 512-393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.