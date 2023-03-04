Rabid skunk captured in Grapevine

City officials say there have been no reported human or animal exposures to the skunk at this time.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine Animal Services caught a skunk Wednesday evening confirmed to be positive for the rabies virus.

Officials say Grapevine Animal services was called Wednesday to the area of East Dallas Road and Dawn Lane after a caller told them about a sighting of a skunk who was approaching people and appeared disoriented.

There are no reported human or animal exposures to the animal at this time, officials say. Anyone who believes they, a loved one or a pet may have been exposed at this location is asked to call Grapevine Animal Services immediately. Any who believes their pet may have been exposed is asked to seek immediate care from a veterinarian.

Families can protect themselves from rabies by ensuring veterinarians vaccinate their pet. Anyone who sees an ill or injured wild animal is asked to call animal services at 817-410-3370 ext. 2.

Signs of rabies in pets or wildlife include changes in behavior, such as wild animals seeming friendly or a pet becoming suddenly aggressive. Other signs include difficulty walking, eating or drinking.