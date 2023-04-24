Rabid skunk reported in Abilene's Autumn Sage Lane area

Abilene Animal Outreach received notification of the skunk’s positive rabies result April 21, 2023.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Animal Outreach (AAO) is advising people living in the area of US Hwy 277S and Autumn Sage Lane that a skunk found in the 6600 block of Autumn Sage Lane has tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a deadly virus affecting the central nervous system and is spread through the saliva of infected animals, most commonly after being bitten by a rabid animal.

Rabies infection can only be treated through a series of shots administered by a healthcare professional and anyone potentially infected with rabies must seek immediate care because the virus may be untreatable once rabies symptoms are present.

Signs of rabies in animals include abnormal behavior such as nocturnal animals being active during the day, approaching humans or other animals, difficulty with movement, and unusual sounds.

A wild animal that allows you to approach or handle it is likely sick or injured and will bite in self-defense.

Unusual animal activity and suspected rabid animals should be reported immediately to Abilene Animal Outreach at 325-673-8331.

AAO offers these tips concerning exposure to rabies:

● Do not feed, handle, or touch wild animals such as bats, skunks and raccoons.

● Teach children to stay away from wild or dead animals.

● Do not allow pets to roam freely, as free-roaming increases their chance of exposure without your knowledge.

● Keep your pet’s rabies vaccination current.

● Immediately contact a veterinarian if your pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal.

● Consult with a physician immediately after possible rabies exposure.