Think you can beat Patrick Mahomes in a race? Show off your speed at this Dallas museum.

DALLAS — East Texas native Patrick Mahomes is set to lead the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in his career.

In honor of the game, the Perot Museum’s Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall has a fun, interactive way to prep for the big game. On Super Bowl Sunday, the museum is offering 15% off of general admission with the promo code “PAT15” — a nod to Mahomes’ first name and jersey number.

Inside the museum, you can actually race against Mahomes. He is one of many elite athletes featured as part of the museum's speed wall, "a virtual simulation that allows visitors to test their speed against some of the planet's fastest creatures."

“It’s truly an honor," Mahomes said. "To know the Hunt family and everything they stand for... and to be a part of this in my home state, in Dallas, Texas - I mean, it’s really cool to be a part of this. To be able to do something that’s involved with a ton of kids, and be able to have a super cool experience that I would’ve loved when I was a kid.”

For more information about the Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall at Dallas' Perot Museum, click here.