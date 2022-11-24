Ram Jam and playoff football highlight ASU gameday

Angelo State University invites the community to a free, fun-filled day of Ram Jam and ASU playoff gameday events.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is inviting the community to take part in a special Playoffs Ram Jam on Saturday, Nov. 26, and then cheer on the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Rams football team in an NCAA Division II Playoff Game vs. Bemidji State University.

Game day activities include:

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Playoffs Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center

- Playoffs Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center During Ram Jam - Live DJ, free food and performance by the ASU Ram Band

- Live DJ, free food and performance by the ASU Ram Band 1 p.m. - No. 2 Rams vs. Bemidji State, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

Ram Jam is free and open to the public. According to an ASU press release, anyone 21 and over wishing to consume alcohol will need to get a free wristband from the wristband stations at Ram Jam. Each individual must present a valid government-issued photo ID to receive a wristband.

Tickets to the football game are $12 each for reserved seats and $10 each for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at asurams.hometownticketing.com/embed/all or at the gate on game day.

Fans are also encouraged to remember the clear bag policy for ASU athletic events. Prohibited items will not be held for fans during events. Fans who refuse to allow inspections of bags will be denied entry to the facility.