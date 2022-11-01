Ram Jam, military appreciation to highlight Angelo State game day

All active-duty military, dependents, veterans and military retirees will get into the football game free with military ID.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is inviting the community to take part in a day of family-friendly activities Saturday, Nov. 5, including a Ram Jam tailgate party with a free concert, the final Belles volleyball home match of the season, and the annual Military Appreciation Day football game.

Game day activities include:

2 p.m. - Belles volleyball vs. UT Tyler, Senior Day, Junell Center/Stephens Arena

- Belles volleyball vs. UT Tyler, Senior Day, Junell Center/Stephens Arena 3-5 p.m. - Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center

- Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center During Ram Jam - Free concert by country music artist Triston Marez

- Free concert by country music artist Triston Marez 6 p.m. - No. 2 Rams football vs. Central Washington, Military Appreciation Day, Senior Day, LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field

Active-duty military, dependents, veterans and military retirees will receive free admission to the football game with military ID.

Ram Jam and the included concert are free and open to the public. The ASU VETS Center staff will be handing out free ASU spirit towels. Anyone 21 and over wishing to consume alcohol will need to get a free wristband from the wristband stations at Ram Jam. Everyone must present a valid government-issued photo ID to receive a wristband.

Fans are also encouraged to remember the new clear bag policy for ASU athletic events. Prohibited items will not be held for fans during events. Fans who refuse to allow inspections of bags will be denied entry to the facility.

Fans who can't make it to the games can still follow all the live action on the Angelo All Access digital streaming service. See more details at angelo.edu/all-access.