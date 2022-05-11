RECIPE: Chipotle Pork Stew

Warm up as the temps cool with a healthy bowl of stew or chili.

MINNEAPOLIS — As temps begin to tumble as we head toward winter, a bowl of stew, soup or chili can not only help you to warm up, it can also have health benefits.

Kowalski’s Nutritionist Sue Moores says chili in particular can contain plenty of healthy ingredients that are good for your body, like beans, chili powder and vegetables.

During a visit to KARE 11 Saturday, Moores showed how to prepare Kowalski's recipe for Chipotle Pork Stew.

Chipotle Pork Stew

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup(s) diced butternut squash, in ½" chunks or smaller

2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

1/2 cup(s) diced red onion

1 large jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely minced

2 clove(s) garlic, finely minced

1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp. Kowalski's Chipotle Chile Powder

2 tsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. Kowalski's Dried Oregano

1 tsp. Kowalski's Ground Organic Cumin

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns

1/2 tsp. instant espresso powder

4 cup(s) chicken broth

28 oz canned crushed tomatoes

1/2 lb Kowalski's BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork

15 oz canned Northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup(s) fresh corn kernels

Garnishes, to taste: shredded Monterey Jack cheese, finely diced red onion and fresh cilantro

Preparation

Preheat oven to 450°. Toss squash with about ½ of the oil. Spread squash in an even layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet; roast in preheated oven until dark on the edges and just tender (about 20 min.). Remove from oven and set aside. Heat remaining oil in a large, deep pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, jalapeño and garlic; cook until soft and onions are translucent (6-9 min.). Add next 8 ingredients (through espresso powder); cook and stir until fragrant (1-2 min.). Stir in broth. Add roasted squash and next 4 ingredients (through corn); bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, uncovered, until beans are tender and stew is thoroughly hot (about 20 min.). Garnish individual servings to taste.

