RECIPE: Red Rabbit's Sweet Corn Grilled Cheese

It's sweet corn season in Minnesota, and Red Rabbit has a unique way to enjoy it.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Sweet corn season has arrived in Minnesota. Whether you enjoy it in a recipe or straight off the cob, it's a summer staple in many homes this time of year.

Chef Trevis Langley, culinary director at Red Rabbit, showed off several unique ways to add corn to the dinner table, including his recipe for Sweet Corn Grilled Cheese.

Sweet Corn Grilled Cheese

INGREDIENTS

2 slices sourdough bread

1 oz. Arugula & Pepita Pesto Arugula Garlic Fresh lemon juice Pumpkin seeds Basil Olive Oil Salt

4 oz. grilled cheese base 10 oz. Fontina cheese 10 oz. Mozzarella cheese 4 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese 3 oz. Calabrian Peppers (stemmed and diced) 4 cobs sweet corn 4 oz. Peppadews Mix all ingredients together

1 slice Yellow American Cheese (split in half)

1 oz. unsalted butter

1 tsp grated Parmesan Cheese

Drizzle of Basil oil

DIRECTIONS

Spread pesto on both sides of bread. Place 1 scoop of grilled cheese base on each slice of bread. Place melted butter down on griddle and then the assembled grilled cheese. Finish with 1/2 slice yellow American. Cook for 3 minutes until the bread is toasted and cheese begins to melt. Transfer to a pizza tray and finish in the pizza oven for 45 seconds to completely melt the cheese. Press bread together and slice sandwich in half. Place a cup of tomato basil soup on the side.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+