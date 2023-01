DPS said the crash happened Saturday evening on County Road 376, northeast of Cross Plains.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A 55-year-old Rising Star man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was riding overturned, throwing him from the vehicle.

A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was traveling east on CR 376 on the ATV, lost control of it and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.