Robbery suspect arrested by Abilene Police during traffic stop

Richard Wesley Blake Pruitt is accused of robbing convenience store at gunpoint.

ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested by Abilene Police for an outstanding warrant Nov. 15.

Richard Wesley Blake Pruitt was arrested in north Abilene for an outstanding warrant on an aggravated robbery charge.

Officers stopped Pruitt at the intersection of North 7th Street and North Treadaway Boulevard. He is accused of going into a convenience store just before 1 a.m. March 31, 2022, displaying a weapon, demanding money from the clerk and leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Pruitt is being held in the Taylor County Jail and is charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $250,000.