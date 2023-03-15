Rock and roll music coming to San Angelo with AC/DC tribute band 'Thunderstruck'

This one-night only performance is set for March 16 and tickets are on sale now.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With hit rock and roll singles like "Back in Black" and "You Shook Me all Night Long," AC/DC has become a household name for many music lovers.

In San Angelo, fans of the iconic 80's rock band can listen to their music reimagined during a tribute band performance March 16.

"Thunderstruck" will begin playing at 8 p.m. at Murphey Performance Hall, 72 West College Ave., for one night only and tickets are on sale now.

"I think it's the first time they've come to San Angelo," SAPAC development and marketing director Michelle Addams said.

The band travels across the United States and is well-known for their performance abilities.

"They sell out festivals, House of Blues, they're really an intense, great band, 'cuz you know, it all starts with rhythm and they've got that down cold and killer vocals, they've got that down too," Addams said.

The tribute band is made up of multiple members: lead singer Bobby Lee Stamper, lead guitarist Kyle Lapato, rhythm guitarist Kevin Feller, drummer Corey Baetz and bassist Chris Jones.

The group has been officially together since 2015 and in 2023, they are bringing a rock and roll style to West Texas that might not often be heard in San Angelo restaurants and bars.

For Addams, it is important to include a wide range of musical performance styles so there's something for everyone.

"We try to keep a variety because we understand people in San Angelo have a variety of tastes...," Addams said.

"We try to have a little bit of everything. People need to see the performing arts."