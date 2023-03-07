Rudy Farias timeline: New details on where and when the man who disappeared 8 years ago was found

When Rudy Farias disappeared, he was 17. Family members were warned he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking.

HOUSTON — We're learning new information about Rudolph 'Rudy' Farias, the man who was recently found after being reported missing as a teenager more than eight years ago.

Farias was first reported missing in March of 2015. He had last been seen along Valley Lake Drive north of Tidwell in northeast Houston. That's where he was reportedly walking two dogs. The dogs were later found, but Farias was not.

In September of 2018, Houston police say they got a call from family members, telling them that Farias was living behind a family member's home. Police searched, but didn't find him.

Then on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at around 10 p.m., police say a man, who would later be identified as Farias, was found sleeping near 76th Street and Avenue K in southeast Houston. According to Farias' family, a good Samaritan found him unresponsive and called 911.

He has been reunited with his family and recovering in the hospital as of Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Farias' family released a statement. It reads,"We want to thank the media and public for all their support. My son Rudy Farias IV was found on Thursday, June 29th, after being missing for 8 years. Currently, we do not have any additional information on Rudy’s case. What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us. We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal."

Map of where Farias was first reported missing

Map of where Farias was found Thursday, June 29

We profiled Farias' story back in 2016, a year after he was reported missing. You can watch that report below.

When Farias first disappeared, family members thought he may have been abducted and sold for human trafficking. They were also concerned because he suffered from anxiety, depression and was an asthmatic who didn't have his inhaler.

While we don't know the details of Farias' disappearance, HPD Missing Persons Division and Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller both also confirmed to KHOU 11 that Rudy was found alive.

