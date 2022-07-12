Could the war in Ukraine lead to a renewable energy revolution?

Experts predict renewable energy capacity will double in the next five years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine could be leading to a renewable energy revolution.

Everything from gas to oil has faced a huge disruption and higher prices since Russia invaded Ukraine. It's forced many countries to turn to new sources of energy over ongoing security concerns. Now the crisis is leading to a quick acceleration of things like solar and wind power.

Experts predict renewable energy capacity will double in the next five years. So much so that the International Energy Agency predicts renewables will overtake coal by 2025. Experts say it's a critical change to help stop the rise of temperatures worldwide.

Researchers believe this could be the change needed to help world leaders of reaching net-zero emissions by 2025.

