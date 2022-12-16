SAISD celebrates 41 PAYS graduates

The graduation ceremony was held Dec. 14 for Lake View and Central high school students.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — "Non-traditional" students might struggle with unique challenges when attempting to graduate high school.

On Dec. 14, a group of 41 PAYS students from San Angelo Independent School District celebrated their graduation at the Sarah Bernhardt Theater.

PAYS is a virtual education system within SAISD for students who have uncommon circumstances that might make it difficult to complete their education.

Lake View and Central high school students were in attendance and the ceremony began with a welcome from PAYS principal Claudia Becerra and a welcome from graduate Alexander Hubbard.

From there, PAYS assistant principal Bernie Riojas introduced SAISD members, principal Becerra recognized students with individual messages and graduate Lexy Rangel spoke to the class.

The class was then presented and school board member Ami Mizell-Flint congratulated them before walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

"We are so proud of our PAYS graduates who have overcome adversity to accomplish their goal," Mizell-Flint said. "SAISD is honored to offer this opportunity to students who need an alternative to traditional education."

Graduate Benita Iniguez gave a speech and Becerra presented the class as official graduates.