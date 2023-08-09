An arrest affidavit from Aug. 16 showed that intimate images between two adults got emailed to the school employee's work place for "payback."

SAN ANTONIO — An SAISD employee is out of a job after retaliation from a scorned lover, court documents show.

An arrest affidavit from August 16 showed that intimate images between two adults got emailed to the school employee's work place for "payback." The victim called police about her ex-boyfriend Rodolfo Fernandez, Jr.

Investigators say he sent an email with three nude images of her to SAISD officials. She told police Fernandez sent her a text threatening to send the nude image because she ended a relationship with him.

Despite her not giving permission to send those images, she was called into SAISD headquarters on that same day and told to resign or face termination, the arrest documents say. KENS 5 has reached out to SAISD on this matter. The district responded that it cannot speak on personnel matters.

Fernandez was arrested and faces charges of "publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual materials." It's a felony charge punishable by up to two years in jail and fines can go up to $10,000.

