SAISD offering full day tuition-based pre-kindergarten program

Registration is open now at limited capacity.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAISD is offering a limited capacity tuition-based program for pre-kindergarten students ages four and older by Sept. 1.

This full day educational opportunity is currently open for registration with the goal to prepare young learners for kindergarten in the best way possible.

The program itself will focus on listening, speaking, reading and writing in accordance with the Texas Education Agency pre-kindergarten format.

Free breakfast will also be offered everyday and parents and guardians will be able to purchase lunches for their children.

Registration is only available to those in the SAISD attendance limits as well as employees.

Entry is based on a randomized system at a monthly cost of $450 for the public and $360 for SAISD employee students.