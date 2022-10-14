Salvation Army of Abilene and San Angelo accepting Angel Tree applications

Registration for the Angel Tree program is from Oct. 18-21.

ABILENE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Abilene and San Angelo are accepting applications for the annual Angel Tree program, which serves families facing financial hardship who might not otherwise be able to provide Christmas gifts to their children.

"This gives us a great opportunity to facilitate the community helping other members of the community so that even if families and children are having a hard time on Christmas Day, they can forget about that for that day and enjoy the day together as a family with no stress," Commander Officer for the Abilene Core, Captain Rachel McKain said.

Each year, The Salvation Army provides holiday assistance to more than 2.2 million people across the country. In Abilene, 981 children received gifts last year through the program, and 892 families received Christmas food boxes. In the Concho Valley, around 400 children received gifts last year.

"We just want to make sure that everybody feels loved and secured and valued during the Christmas season," McKain said.

In the Big Country, registration is available to households with children ages 12 and under who receive some form of government financial assistance. In San Angelo, children ages 14 and under qualify for the Angel Tree program.

"One of the biggest purposes is to give back to the community and help them. A lot of the families, it's they're in a hard spot right now and it's hard for them to provide a Christmas for their children, pay their life, pay their rent, pay their mortgages, etc.," Corps Officer Salvation Army San Angelo Major Valerie Calderon said.

This year's registration period is Oct. 18-21.

Families are required to apply in person at The Salvation Army of Abilene, 1733 Poplar St., during one of the designated time periods:

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In the Concho Valley, families can apply in person at The Salvation Army of San Angelo, 43 W. 3rd St.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Families should bring all required documents to apply:

Adult’s photo Id

A birth certificate for each child in the family

One proof of government assistance (i.e. WIC, Medicaid, SNAP, Section 8, etc.)

OR

OR Current pay stub or proof of unemployment