San Angelo Animal Shelter at capacity, nine dogs need to be adopted/fostered

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is at capacity.

Nine dogs will be euthanized unless adopted, fostered or transferred to another rescue, according to a release from the City of San Angelo.

If interested, contact jen@cvpaws.org as soon as possible.

The shelter must be under 180 dogs by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Adoptions, fosters and transports are urgently needed to help the at-risk animals avoid euthanasia.

View available shelter pets at petango.com/sanangeloanimalservices. To adopt or foster, visit cvpaws.org.