San Angelo celebrates Cinch Roping Fiesta Oct. 27-30

The event celebrates Texan culture and competition.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Roping is a popular Texas tradition typically involving horses, goats and other types of cattle.

From Oct. 27-30 in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, San Angelo is keeping the tradition alive with the Cinch Roping Fiesta, an annual competition that was introduced to the area 69 years ago.

"It's not like any other rodeo to me that I've experienced," San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Executive Director, Justin Jonas, said. "Cowboys love to come here."

The weekend is full of events including ladies breakaway ropers on Thursday, preliminary tie down roping on Friday, outdoor roping on Saturday and a church service Sunday. Vendors will be in the Foster Communications Coliseum throughout the event.

All together, the women's breakaway ropers will have the chance to win $93,000, with the top two winners from Thursday each receiving a $10,000 check.

The top 10 ropers Thursday will be entered in Saturday's main event in the outdoor arena with the top 30 competitors in the world.

"It's possibly the biggest prize money roping...in the U.S.," Jonas said.

He also explained the four types of roping: tie down, team, steer tripping and breakaway, two of which will occur over the weekend.

Breakaway roping is part of the women's event, where the calf runs away after being lassoed, while tie down roping is part of the men's event, where the calf is secured and can't escape right at once.

Jonas also said there is a rich history of roping in San Angelo where icons such as Tuf Cooper first started out.

Another up-and-coming roper, Ty Harris, is a San Angelo "hometown kid" who will be competing Saturday, while his younger brother will compete Friday.

Harris wears a San Angelo patch on his heart and he is someone to look out for, Jonas said.

"Anybody who's the biggest names in roping will be here this weekend and a lot of them got their start here," Jonas said.

Not only that, but San Angelo has a long history of roping unique to Western culture and it is home to one of the top seven rodeos in the world.

"The whole town is a rodeo town and everybody loves it," Jonas said. "This town was built on ranching and farming...kind of a cowboy town and it still is."