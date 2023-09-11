San Angelo Chamber of Commerce names new VP of destination marketing

Jeremy Bartz, a San Angelo native, started in his new role Monday, Sept. 11.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Discover San Angelo announced the appointment of Jeremy Bartz as the new vice president of the destination marketing organization within the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce.

In his new role, Bartz will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of San Angelo as a premier travel destination. He is a San Angelo native and previously served on the United Way board of directors and currently serves on the board of directors for the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association and volunteers on the rodeo and roping fiesta committees.

Bartz previously maintained a workforce of nearly 450 employees as the human resources director and executive safety ffficer for W&W|AFCO Steel (formerly Hirschfeld Industries) since May 2007.

San Angelo Chamber of Commerce President Walt Koenig said, “The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce is delighted to have a professional of Jeremy's caliber join our high-performance team. His executive skills, ingenuity, and love for our community will service San Angelo well as he works with the DMO team to promote San Angelo as a premier travel destination.”

“As a lifelong resident, I have a deep love for San Angelo and her people. My goal is to make sure that anyone who visits our city will not only enjoy our fantastic accommodations, restaurants, and attractions but also discover a little more about themselves after spending some time here. It will always be my pleasure to show them why this city means so much to me,” Bartz said.

He officially assumed his duties Sept. 11.