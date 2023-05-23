San Angelo city offices closed for Memorial Day

Most offices will reopen Tuesday, May 30.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The majority of City of San Angelo will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

These closings include the Animal Shelter, City Hall and the Community Development building, City Hall Annex, Fairmount Cemetery business offices, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, Parks and Recreation offices, San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers and the WIC offices.

Some operations will continue as normal, including garbage removal, self-guided tours from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Fort Concho, Lake Nasworthy parks and the Love Municipal Pool.

Entry fees for Middle Concho and Spring Creek park are $3 per city resident vehicle and $6 for non-resident vehicle while camping permits are $6 for resident campsites and $12 for non-resident campsites. Permits can be purchased at Spring Creek Marina.

The Love Municipal Pool will be open for the season starting May 27. Memorial Day hours will be the same as usual from noon through 6 p.m.