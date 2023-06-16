San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 to host 'Chili Cook-off' fundraiser event

Looking to show off your chili skills? Check out the event June 17 at 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Want to show off your chili cooking skills for a good cause?

The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is hosting its 11th annual Chili Cook-off event June 17, 2121 S. Chadbourne St. with proceeds benefitting the Sweetheart Program.

"This is a neat event for us because it's a partnership with the San Angelo chili pod and it's something we do every year," Elks Lodge public relations chair Harry Thomas said. "And the winners will enjoy the afternoon and get points towards the world championship in Terlingua."

Participants are required to pay a $25 entry free, where they can then arrive at 9 a.m. to create their dishes using chili grind meat on-site.

At 2 p.m., chili will be judged by Goodfellow Air Force Base members based on taste, texture, presentation and color.

Winners will then receive prizes and a chance to enter the International Chili Cookoff in Terlingua.

For those who want to participate in other ways, the Elks Lodge is also asking for donations of baked goods for the food auction.

$5 hamburgers will also be on sale around noon for those who are interested.

The proceeds will go towards the Sweetheart Project, an organization put in place to provide a summer camp for children and young adults with disabilities.

"A lot of these children have been with their caregivers basically since birth," Thomas said. "And that means their caregivers have never had a break."

Over the course of seven one-week camp sessions, children are able to go swimming, participate in projects, visit SeaWorld in San Antonio and then graduate at the end.

The Elks hope to continue hosting similar events to benefit those in need.

"The bottom line is we wanna be part of the community and we wanna find fundraisers that help us support the special needs children's community," Thomas said.