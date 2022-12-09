San Angelo family celebrates holiday season with lights, decorations in front yard

The Vasquez family have been setting up their display on Abilene Street since 2010.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Santa Claus, Rudolph, a penguin wearing a festive hat and more Christmas characters can be seen on display in David and Jessica Vasquez' front yard.

The married couple first started decorating the outside of their house when their daughter was just two or three years old and the tradition has grown exponentially since then.

"She's the one that started all this," David said about his daughter. He realized how much she enjoyed the decorations as a child and he wanted to continue to make her happy.

In fact, when the family moved to their new house in 2010 on 2710 Abilene Street, the twinkling lights and blow-up holiday characters came with them.

"Every year, he adds more and more [decorations]," Jessica said.

This year, the new additions include a snowman, the Grinch, an elf and more but the decoration process doesn't happen overnight.

"It takes about four to five nine hour days" all together, David said. However, it's worth it for the family to see smiling children and their families driving by.

For the past three years, they have also added Christmas music playing from a speaker with classic holiday songs.

The lights stay on from 5 p.m. until midnight every night until Jan. 6, according to David.

Additionally the family is going to welcome guests to their driveway from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 for the first time ever.

They will be giving away hot chocolate and candy canes with special appearances from Santa Claus and the Grinch.

The Vasquez family enjoys making other people smile.

"It's a great feeling," David said.