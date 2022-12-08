San Angelo hosts 4th annual 'Community Rally for Mental Health'

Speakers and advocates shared their mental health stories at the Tom Green County Courthouse lawn.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 50% of United States citizens will receive a diagnosis of a mental illness at some point during their lives, according to the CDC.

Disorders such as anxiety, depression and PTSD can become increasingly difficult to manage during the holiday season, and San Angelo community members are attempting to show their support for those in need.

On Dec. 8, the 4th annual "Community Rally for Mental Health" took place on the Tom Green County Courthouse lawn as organized by the San Angelo Clubhouse and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) San Angelo.

Various community speakers told stories on their own mental health experiences and green pinwheels were also placed on the lawn to further promote advocacy.

"The goal is for us is to let the community know that there are people to support them during the holidays when that can be so hard," organizer Ami Mizell-Flint said.

She added that there is an expectation to feel constantly joyful around the holiday season but for those with mental illnesses, this isn't always possible.

"For people who live with anxiety, depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, PTSD, all those things, they struggle everyday anyway," Mizell-Flint added.

For some people, the challenge might be living alone and missing family, while for others, it might mean feeling forced to spend time with negative people.

The rally event started with an opening welcome on the lawn which was followed by a prayer and four local speakers.

Up first was license professional counselor Tara Haidinger, who spoke about COVID as a collective trauma and the importance of self-care.

"If you're struggling, that's okay, but if you need help, get it," she said to the crowd.

Next was social worker Samantha Crumrine, followed by Angelo State University psychology professor Dr. Drew Curtis and finally, a social worker in August Pfluger's office.

At the end of the event, green pinwheels were placed outside because green is the color that represents mental health awareness.

Mizell-Flint also stressed the importance of reaching out for help if needed and she said there are resources in the community including the San Angelo Clubhouse, NAMI, West Texas Counseling & Guidance and MHMR Concho Valley.

"I would say that if you're struggling to search for help," she said. "There's somebody waiting on the other end of the phone."

This is an annual event and the green pinwheels can be seen until the end of December at the courthouse.