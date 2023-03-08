San Angelo Independent School District hosts "Manos a la Obra" bilingual program event

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 21 at Lincoln Elementary School.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Learning multiple languages can often benefit young students in their academic and personal lives.

For many Spanish speakers, it can be easiest to learn English as children so they will be bilingual going into adulthood.

Starting at 6 p.m. March 21, San Angelo Independent School District will be hosting a "Manos a la Obra," or "Hands on Deck," event to promote its bilingual program for students.

The event will include book giveaways, refreshments, activities with Lake View High School students, story time reading and more to promote language education.

The program itself first launched three years ago to help children learn to read, write, listen and speak English with the goal of becoming proficient by third grade.

"At SAISD, we are empowering our students with more chances of landing a job or advancing in their careers through our Bilingual Program and other resources," SAISD bilingual and English language learners director Christy Diego said.

The event has been organized with the support of various San Angelo organizations including the Children's Advocacy Center, Adult Literacy Council, Concho Valley Community Action Agency and more.