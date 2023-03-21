San Angelo inmate briefly escapes custody, seen on U.S. Highway 277

Inmate Delfino Gonzales Hill escaped at approximately 1:56 p.m. March 22.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An inmate escaped from the Tom Green County Detention Center Wednesday and was later captured by the TGC Special Response Team with help from the San Angelo Police Department.

At just before 2 p.m., inmate Delfino Gonzales Hill was seen running along U.S. Highway 277 wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Nearly 25 minutes later, Hill was located by the SRT, hiding inside a vehicle in the 4000 block of the highway, after possibly obtaining a firearm.

After roughly 40 minutes, Hill was removed from the vehicle at approximately 3 p.m. and he will now be receiving extra charges.

Hill was previously arrested for committing two felony-level offenses March 15, where he was causing a disturbance at El Patio in San Angelo.

When SAPD arrived on scene, Hill began to flee and along the way, he picked up and doused himself with a can of gasoline.

Hill held a lighter, threatening to light himself on fire, but was reprimanded and later charged.