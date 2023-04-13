San Angelo ISD to host annual job fair

Interested applicants can meet district and campus administrators, learn more about open positions and participate in interviews.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District is looking for people who want to make a difference in positions across the district including teaching, professional positions, bus drivers, child nutrition, maintenance, custodians and more.

The SAISD is hosting its annual job fair from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Central High School Tucker Building, 655 Caddo St.

Register for the job fair at saisd.org/jobfair to secure your spot today. Once registered, please email your resume to michelle.castro2@saisd.org no later than 8 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 to be fully registered for the job fair. Walk-ins are also welcome to join.

The San Angelo ISD offers:

A quality, safe and secure work environment

Great, competitive benefits

Enhanced professional learning opportunities

Whether your talents are in education, counseling, special education, languages, campus leadership, maintenance, child nutrition, transportation, custodial, plumbing or lawn care, the district welcomes your interest and application.