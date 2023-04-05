San Angelo man arrested after shooting incident on city's north side

A 32-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to Shannon Medical Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police say a 59-year-old man was arrested after a shooting investigation Tuesday evening on San Angelo's north side.

A 32-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to Shannon Medical Center by the San Angelo Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Donald Spradley, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked in to the Tom Green County Jail.

SAPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Jackson Street at approximately 8:28 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. Officers made contact with the victim and observed he had an apparent gunshot wound to the area near his left shoulder.

Officers learned the shooting was at a home in the 1000 block of North Monroe Street and responded to that location to secure the scene.

SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene and learned the suspect was Spradley and that he was possibly still at the North Monroe Street home. Officers were able to make contact with Spradley through a patrol vehicle’s PA system. After a short period of time, Spradley exited the home and was arrested without further incident.