San Angelo man arrested on five warrants for possession of child pornography

The TGCSO said Chad Hamilton George was found to be in possession of hundreds of videos and images of very young children engaging in sexual conduct.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 42-year-old San Angelo man was arrested for possession of child pornography Wednesday after Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies served at search warrant at his home.

According to the TGCSO, the department's Criminal Investigations and Patrol divisions executed a search warrant at a home on Southridge Drive in San Angelo.

A Crimes Against Children investigation resulted in Chad Hamilton George, 42, being found in possession of hundreds of videos and images of very young children engaging in sexual conduct.

Evidence of the crime was seized during the search warrant and George was arrested for five warrants of possession of child pornography, each of which is classified as a third-degree felony.