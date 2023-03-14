San Angelo man charged after evading police officers, threatening to light self on fire

The incident happened March 14 on Hill Street.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 36-year old San Angelo man was charged with evading arrest after fleeing from police officers and attempting to light himself on fire March 14.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, officers were investigating a disturbance at The El Patio, 1901 West Beauregard Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they located Delfino Hill, who then began running away on foot.

Eventually, Hill was found near the 1300 block of Hill Street covered in gasoline while holding a gas can and a lighter.

After threatening self-harm, SAPD acted quickly to diffuse the situation by shooting a beanbag round of a shotgun at Hill's chest while also dousing him with a fire extinguisher.

Hill was then apprehended and brought into custody where he was given medical assistance for any injuries.