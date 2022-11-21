San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
Nandin's car hit Rodriguez's vehicle head-on.
Nandin was pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez was taken to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.
The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Wall Volunteer Fire Department assisted DPS at the scene.