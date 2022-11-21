x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Hwy 87, east of San Angelo.
Credit: Associated Press

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.

Nandin's car hit Rodriguez's vehicle head-on.

Nandin was pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez was taken to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Wall Volunteer Fire Department assisted DPS at the scene.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Science Fair at Santa Rita Elementary

Before You Leave, Check This Out