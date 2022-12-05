San Angelo missing person case turns into murder investigation

Eric Talton, 31, was reported missing Aug. 10, 2022. The SAPD says a body found in Kimble County Aug. 18, 2022, was "tentatively identified as Talton."

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A missing person case in San Angelo has turned into a homicide investigation after a body found in Kimble County was tentatively identified as the man reported missing.

The San Angelo Police Department said Eric Talton, 31, went missing from San Angelo on Aug. 10, 2022, and his whereabouts were initially unknown.

SAPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives conducted a preliminary investigation and learned Talton’s disappearance appeared to be criminal in nature.

On Aug. 18, 2022, the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service regarding a body that was found in Junction. The remains were suspected to be Talton and both the Texas Rangers and the SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to assist.

A Kimble County Justice of the Peace requested an autopsy and the remains were sent to Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart. The remains were tentatively identified as Talton through dental records and fingerprints. Results of the full autopsy are pending at this time, the SAPD said.