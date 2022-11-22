San Angelo PD arrests murder suspect

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Tuesday Christopher Wise, 35, has been arrested to a warrant that stemmed from a Nov. 8, 2022, homicide.
Police said the victim was Christie Feland and the murder happened in the 1200 block of West Avenue M.
The department's Criminal Investigation Division developed Wise as a suspect and a warrant for murder was issued for his arrest.
The SAPD said the incident is still being actively investigated and more information will be released when it is available.