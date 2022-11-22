x
San Angelo PD arrests murder suspect

The SAPD said the homicide happened Nov. 8 on West Avenue M.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Tuesday Christopher Wise, 35, has been arrested to a warrant that stemmed from a Nov. 8, 2022, homicide.

Police said the victim was Christie Feland and the murder happened in the 1200 block of West Avenue M.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division developed Wise as a suspect and a warrant for murder was issued for his arrest.

The SAPD said the incident is still being actively investigated and more information will be released when it is available.

