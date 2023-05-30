San Angelo PD credits citizen, officers with saving man's life

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department took to social media Tuesday to recognize citizen Jordon Dozier and SAPD officers for saving the life of Jimmy Towery.
According to the post, Towery was working underneath a vehicle when it slipped off the jacks and landed on his chest. His wife, Shelli, called 9-1-1.
Dozier along with SAPD officers Calvert, Cobbs, Crowder and M. Morris got to the scene and were able to lift the vehicle and pull Towery from underneath.
"Through their commitment, determination and quick actions of Shelli Towery, Jordon Dozier and the officers, Towery regained consciousness and is doing fine," the department said.
After the incident wife, Shelli and Jimmy Towery and Jordon Dozier were able to reunite.