San Angelo PD credits citizen, officers with saving man's life

A man working on a vehicle was pinned underneath it after it slipped off the jacks. A citizen and SAPD officers jumped into action to save him.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department took to social media Tuesday to recognize citizen Jordon Dozier and SAPD officers for saving the life of Jimmy Towery.

According to the post, Towery was working underneath a vehicle when it slipped off the jacks and landed on his chest. His wife, Shelli, called 9-1-1.

Dozier along with SAPD officers Calvert, Cobbs, Crowder and M. Morris got to the scene and were able to lift the vehicle and pull Towery from underneath.